iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

England Not Focusing On Rivalry With Germany Ahead Of Euro Final – Wiegman

REUTERS/Matthew Childs

20 mins ago 2 min read

England have not discussed their historic rivalry with Germany ahead of their meeting in the women’s European Championship final on Sunday, opting instead to focus on the “here and now”, coach Sarina Wiegman said.

The England women’s team were beaten 6-2 when they last faced eight-time champions Germany in a Women’s Euro final in 2009.

“We approach this game exactly the same as every other game we have played,” Wiegman told reporters. “We don’t talk about the rivalry between England and Germany; we want to show how good we are and play our best game.

“There’s so much eagerness in this team to win. And so much resilience. We want, we want so badly to show again, we are the best and to play our best game. That’s what we’ve been trying to do all the time. And then hopefully, that will bring us to win.

“That’s basically where we’re at. And then on top of that, we talk about players but not history – it is the here and now.”

Wiegman said that her team has already inspired the nation with their march to the final, but added that the true significance of winning a major tournament might not be felt for years.

“I think we have been an inspiration for the country already,” Wiegman said. “You know when you win a major tournament it really makes a difference and that would make me very proud. But I don’t think further than that.

“Most of the time you don’t realise the impact until probably 15 years later.”

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Watson Latest Major Champion To Join LIV Golf

9 mins ago
2 min read

Klopp Calls On Liverpool To Draw Motivation From Near Misses

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Appears To Confirm Return To United Squad

16 mins ago
2 min read

Hong Kong Rugby Sevens To Be Held After 3-Year COVID Break

26 mins ago
2 min read

Vettel Backs Schumacher To Replace Him At Aston Martin

39 mins ago
2 min read

Leclerc Blames Himself For French Grand Prix Crash

6 days ago
2 min read

Quiet Man Vingegaard Wins Maiden Tour de France Title

6 days ago
3 min read

Verstappen Wins In France After Leclerc Crashes Out

6 days ago
2 min read

Hamilton Sweats To Second After Water Bottle Malfunction

6 days ago
1 min read

Man City’s Haaland Scores In pre-season Win Over Bayern

6 days ago
2 min read

Masterful Korir Wins World 800m Gold In Style

6 days ago
2 min read

Ethiopia’s Tsegay Holds On To Win World 5,000m Gold

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NICD Reports 354 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

4 seconds ago
2 min read

Watson Latest Major Champion To Join LIV Golf

9 mins ago
2 min read

Klopp Calls On Liverpool To Draw Motivation From Near Misses

12 mins ago
1 min read

Ronaldo Appears To Confirm Return To United Squad

16 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer