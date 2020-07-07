Engen Launches Contactless 1App

Share with your network!

Engen has announced the arrival of their new Engen 1app, which conveniently offers motorists a safe and contactless way to pay.

As South Africa eases the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, many more motorists are expected on the road and visiting Engen, the country’s favourite petrol stations*, says Seelan Naidoo, Engen General Manager: Retail.

“In preparation, we have fast tracked the launch of our new Engen 1App and encourage all motorists to download it because it offers a safer customer service experience, as there is no touching of devices, cards or cash required.”

The health and safety of customers is of primary concern and importance to Engen during this time, which is why Engen is consistently implementing a number of hygiene measures across their market leading 1 000+ service station network.

“This includes regular sanitising of all equipment, services and surfaces, as well as strict adherence to all personal hygiene measures including social distancing, hand washing, sanitising and face masks worn at all times,” adds Naidoo.

By downloading and using the Engen 1app, motorists will no longer need to carry cash or cards to make fuel purchases; and loyalty points will automatically be registered with Engen’s respective loyalty partners, including Clicks Clubcard, FNB eBucks and Edcon Thank U.

Other benefits include an interactive Engen service station locator, a vehicle logbook to track your mileage, full record of your purchase history and special promotions, all offering customers a gateway to the future of convenience motoring.

So, don’t delay….download the new Engen 1App today by simply visiting the Google Play or Apple App store.

“Join Engen’s exciting digital drive and enjoy a safe and convenient driving experience,” urges Naidoo.

* As voted for 9 consecutive years (2011-2019) in the Sunday Times Top Brands survey. Engen has also been voted the “Coolest” petrol station for 10 consecutive years (2010-2019) in the Sunday Times Generation Next Brand survey.

