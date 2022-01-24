‘Energy Mix’ Will Be Pursued – Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says an energy mix will be pursued.
He said carbon capture will be explored, as well as other technologies.
Ramaphosa says plans to restructure Eskom and resolve its debt crisis will continue.
‘We will continue [to] as [the] Lekgotla observed pursue an energy mix which includes renewables, battery, and pumps storage, gas and transition enabler nuclear at a pace our country can afford as well as explore carbon capture and use other technologies,” Ramaphosa said.
“Ongoing plans to restructure Eskom and resolve the entities unsustainable debt must be implemented on schedule so to assist in strengthening public management of the national electricity grid as well to unlock much needed public and private investment in electricity generation capacity,” he said.
Ramaphosa said, “the ANC and alliance partners should provide leadership in the countries transition to low carbon economy and climate-resilient future, in particular, we will ensure that workers and communities in coal-producing areas participate in the development of well researched and credible transition pathways which will ensure the development of new economic opportunities community development and above all new jobs that will come through as these new sectors of economy-related to energy come to the forefront.”
More Stories
ANC Establishes Task Team To Address State Capture
ANC Going Through A Period Of Decay – Ramaphosa
NICD Reports 1 931 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 3 049 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 3 962 New COVID-19 Cases
F1 Bans Pre-Race Military Flypasts But Red Arrows Are OK
Mogoeng Mogoeng Ordered To Apologise For Israel Comments
Best results in history of NSC – Motshekga
Basic Education Dept Hopes For Return To Full Capacity
NICD Reports 3 962 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
State Was Hijacked Through Cadre Deployment – Madonsela
SAA To Resume Johannesburg-Durban Flights In March