‘Energy Mix’ Will Be Pursued – Ramaphosa

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says an energy mix will be pursued.

He said carbon capture will be explored, as well as other technologies.

Ramaphosa says plans to restructure Eskom and resolve its debt crisis will continue.

‘We will continue [to] as [the] Lekgotla observed pursue an energy mix which includes renewables, battery, and pumps storage, gas and transition enabler nuclear at a pace our country can afford as well as explore carbon capture and use other technologies,” Ramaphosa said.

“Ongoing plans to restructure Eskom and resolve the entities unsustainable debt must be implemented on schedule so to assist in strengthening public management of the national electricity grid as well to unlock much needed public and private investment in electricity generation capacity,” he said.

Ramaphosa said, “the ANC and alliance partners should provide leadership in the countries transition to low carbon economy and climate-resilient future, in particular, we will ensure that workers and communities in coal-producing areas participate in the development of well researched and credible transition pathways which will ensure the development of new economic opportunities community development and above all new jobs that will come through as these new sectors of economy-related to energy come to the forefront.”

