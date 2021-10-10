iAfrica

Energy Expert Claims Foul Play Is Behind SA Electricity Crisis

City Power officials on 3 June 2020 disconnected illegal electricity connections at Phumula Mqashi informal settlement in Vlakfontein. The officials were joined by JMPD and SAPS officers. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.

Energy expert Ted Blom claims there is foul play behind the electricity crisis.

He believes there are attempts to cripple power stations.

Blom is also questioning the performance of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, and the utility’s management.

Blom went on record and said Eskom needs about R600-billion to do the catch-up and refurbishment of their coal fleet,.

He continued by saying he considered de Ruyer a novice to the field but by now should have found his feet.

de Ruyter said he needs R300-billion to invest it on renewables and

Blom vied this a deliberate attempt by the management and government to cripple the coal power stations which South Africa’s economy relies on.

Meanwhile, stage two power cuts are set to continue until Thursday.

Eskom says technical breakdowns at a number of generating units are the cause of these rolling blackouts.

