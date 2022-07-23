iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

15 mins ago 1 min read

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has started the formal process of deregulating the price of petrol in South Africa.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.

This will allow fuel retailers to set their own fuel prices including petrol discounts.

Currently, the exact price of petrol is set by the government.

South Africans have 30 days to comment on the proposal before the process can be implemented.

Economist at RMB Siobhan Redford explained what the price cap might look like: “The current retailer margin is sitting at 228 cents per litre and the current formula would be the very obvious case where there could be some competition if it were to be amongst some retailers.”

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

NICD Reports 317 New COVID-19 Case In SA

21 mins ago
1 min read

Jessie Duarte’s Family Pleads To Stop Conspiracy Theories

1 day ago
SAPS
1 min read

Collins Chabane Municipality Mayor Killed

1 day ago
2 min read

Mbeki Warns Of Unrest In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 372 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Construction Of Solar-And-Battery Power Plant To Benefit Northern Cape’s Kenhardt

2 days ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane’s Lawyers Write To Ramaphosa To Have Him Testify Before Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

Prasa’s Plans To Fix SA’s Railway Systems On Track – Mphelo

2 days ago
1 min read

Nurses Slam Gauteng Health Department

2 days ago
1 min read

SA’s Energy Crisis Crippling The Economy – Cosatu President Losi

3 days ago
1 min read

Public Protector To Subpoena Ramaphosa Over Allegations Linked To Farm Theft

3 days ago
1 min read

Methanol Probed As Possible Cause Of Tavern Deaths

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

London Mayor Khan Wants The City To Host The Olympics Again

2 mins ago
1 min read

De Gea Keen To Sign Contract Extension At United

4 mins ago
1 min read

Trott Takes Over As Afghanistan Head Coach Before Ireland Series

7 mins ago
1 min read

Energy Dept Begins Formal Process Of Deregulating Petrol Price In SA

15 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer