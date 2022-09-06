Energy Dept Attributes Fuel Price Decrease To Lower Oil Prices, Stronger Rand

The energy ministry announced that both grades of petrol were set to decrease by R2.04 per litre.
Diesel is also set to drop by 56 cents and 46 cents per litre for both grades.
Department spokesperson, Robert Maake, said that these fuel price adjustments will come into effect from Wednesday.
“Paraffin at retail level will decrease by R1.09 a litre, LP gas will decrease by R1.65 per kilogramme,” Maake said.
Maake elaborates on factors contributing to the lowering of the petrol price.
“The main reasons for the adjustments are the lower oil prices which led to the lower prices of all petroleum products and also the rand appreciated slightly against the US dollar during the period under review. The department approved an increase of 30.66 cents per litre on this late levy, which is applicable on both petrol and diesel,” Maake said.
