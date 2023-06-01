Ending Loadshedding Is Ramaphosa’s Top Priority

South Africans are bracing for cold, and unfortunately more blackouts, this winter.

Government has warned of the worst-ever power cuts this season.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa says ending devastating blackouts is his top priority.

At the same time, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says efforts to stabilise the grid are in place.

But he cautions the winter months remain a challenge unless more supply can be found.

Ramokgopa says some help from our neighbours, renewal energy as well as South Africans playing their part in using electricity sparingly, will all contribute to reducing blackouts.

