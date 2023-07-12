Teaching in Africa is hard work. From grappling with limited access to affordable training programs, to struggling with the digital divide and low digital literacy, educators have faced numerous challenges that impede their professional growth. These barriers not only hinder the teachers themselves but also perpetuate educational disparities across the continent.

To add to this, policy shake-ups such as the Bela Bill in South Africa or the language shift in Rwandan Primary schools, add an extra layer of complexity to teaching. It is crucial to address these concerns and empower teachers with the necessary tools and opportunities to enhance their skills and make a lasting impact on the lives of their students.

The pressing need for more inclusion in the African education system has brought forth a wave of EdTech solutions that aim to digitize academia and seamlessly integrate blended learning into existing schooling systems. However, these solutions are often ill-suited ports of international ideas that struggle to withstand the harsh realities faced by teachers on this unequal continent.

While blended learning, which combines in-person education with digital tools, is considered the future of education, the challenge lies in successfully transitioning Africa towards this future. Implementing new technologies that significantly impact the way learners are taught becomes a critical issue in this context.

The crucial role of teachers and their integration into these technologies and policy shifts are often overlooked. To truly transform education in Africa, the process must commence with the upskilling of teachers, to adapt their instructional strategies, curricula, and approaches. This will enable them to effectively incorporate positive solutions into the classroom environment. Recognizing the urgent need to address the upskilling of teachers in Africa, David Marriott, a seasoned educator with experience in England and Malawi, joined forces with Eric Mugwiza, a visionary technology leader, and Jess King, an experienced secondary and primary level teacher and leader, to champion the cause of the African teacher. Together, they envisioned a transformative solution — a dedicated hub for educators that would revolutionize professional development by facilitating upskilling, fostering networking opportunities, and providing essential digital tools to teachers across the continent.

Drawing on his extensive first hand experience, David emphasizes that “in addition to a significant skills gap, the current resources and training available for African teachers fall short in effectively addressing cultural barriers and providing financially accessible resources to mobilise their careers.”

This realization prompted David, Eric and Jess to seize the opportunity and create a powerful platform that empowers educators with the necessary skills and tools to surmount language and cultural obstacles within their teaching practices. Through their collaborative efforts, they are poised to reshape the educational landscape in Africa and pave the way for a brighter future.

“The Ubuntu Education HUB is an online platform designed to empower African educators and revolutionize the education sector in Africa. It represents a transformative theory of change that addresses the key factors hindering the development of teachers and seeks to provide them with the necessary networks, tools and resources to deliver high-quality education” adds Eric.

Digital Transformation: Bridging the Educational Divide

Ubuntu HUB leverages technology to provide teachers in Africa with accessible and affordable online courses and resources, bridging the digital divide to equip educators with the digital and educational skills necessary for the evolving educational landscape. Through online courses, teachers can enhance their skills, driving digital transformation in schools and paving the way for a more technologically advanced education system in Africa.

Empowering Educational Leaders

“Ubuntu Education recognizes the critical role of educational leaders in driving meaningful change and offers comprehensive professional leadership development opportunities for educators at all levels,” states Jess King, COO and Partner at Ubuntu Education. Jess brings a unique perspective to Ubuntu, having worked as a teacher alongside David and Eric in Malawi. Her interest in decolonizing education and Ubuntu Education’s commitment to this core pillar made it a perfect match.

By focusing on leadership development, the HUB equips teachers for educational transformation, drawing on Jess, David and Eric’s firsthand experience. Whether at a junior or senior level, educators can now gain the tools and expertise needed to lead effectively in various educational fields, ultimately improving the quality of education for students across Africa.

Decolonising Education in Africa

A cornerstone of Ubuntu HUB is decolonized resources and materials, ensuring that the content reflects the cultural and societal norms of the African context. By prioritizing inclusivity and relevance and working with actual schools and researchers across Sub-Saharan Africa, the HUB is uniquely positioned to offer educators access to contextually appropriate resources that promote a more inclusive and representative educational experience. Through the Ubuntu HUB, educators can access podcasts, articles, and resources that delve into the unique challenges and opportunities of education in Africa, fostering a deeper understanding of the local education ecosystem.

The Ubuntu HUB offers a range of features and opportunities specifically tailored to meet the needs of African educators:

Professional Development Courses: These courses focus on key areas of African education.

– Leadership Digital Transformation

– Decolonizing Education

– Early Childhood Development (ECD)

– Pedagogy

From free introductory courses to paid, accredited options, the HUB caters to educators at all stages of their careers, empowering them with the necessary skills and knowledge for effective teaching and leadership.

Job Board: This platform offers schools and educational institutions an affordable means to advertise job vacancies, specifically targeting educators seeking opportunities in Africa. By connecting schools with qualified candidates, the Jobs Board streamlines the recruitment process and contributes to the growth and development of the African education workforce.

Professional Networking: By fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange, the HUB encourages the adoption of innovative ideas and practices that are contextually relevant to the African education ecosystem. Through professional networking, educators can broaden their horizons, gain insights from diverse perspectives, and contribute to the collective growth of education in Africa.

