Emirates Airlines Will Resume Flights to Nigeria Starting October 1

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based airline announced that flight EK783 will go and come between Dubai and Lagos, Nigeria, starting later this year. The plane servicing flyers is a Boeing 777-300ER with a passenger capacity of 354. The cabin’s configuration includes eight first-class suites and 42 business-class seats. The remaining 304 passenger seats are in Emirates’ economy class. The airline promises flyers between Dubai and Lagos the renowned Emirates standard. Passengers will dine on “regionally inspired multi-course menus” and drink from a selection of “premium beverages.” The flight offers 6,500 entertainment channels, including 23 Nollywood films.

