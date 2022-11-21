iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Emily Nkanga is the Photographer with the Human Touch  

1 day ago 1 min read

While her photos of celebrity musicians put her on the map, Nigerian photographer Emily Nkanga has had an abiding passion for using her lens to bring attention to communities in distress.  Stemming from her university days where she first began documenting people who had been displaced, she has continued to use her camera to provide a voice for the often voiceless. Any visitor to Nkanga’s Instagram page, which gives a glimpse of her select works – from photos of people in rural communities to an overhead shot of Oshodi and a popular garage in Lagos – can sense a genuine empathy for humanity. Not every creative person shares this urge to allot some of their time to do a project for their communities. Currently, Nkanga is putting finishing touches to a personal project dear to her—a documentary about the Ibibio tribe. It’s Nkanga’s tribe, as well.

OKAYAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Black Panther 2: How Wakanda’s Architecture Was Inspired by Real Locations

1 day ago
1 min read

Nigerian Artist Ayobola Kekere-Ekun Creates Her Colorful Works from Folded Paper

1 day ago
1 min read

Inside Africa’s Leading Fashion Week

1 day ago
1 min read

African Consciousness Illuminated

1 day ago
1 min read

Top 3 of Africa’s Most Underrated Travel Experiences

1 day ago
1 min read

This Moroccan Desert Oasis is the Perfect Otherworldly Escape

1 day ago
1 min read

Connecting to Accra’s People in its Community Spaces

1 day ago
1 min read

Namibia Introduces Entry Fee for Popular Dune

1 day ago
1 min read

A Rescue Mission in Kariba Town

1 day ago
1 min read

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Population Will Nearly Double to More than 2 billion by Mid-century

6 days ago
1 min read

Until Today, No International Aid had Entered Tigray by Road since Late August

6 days ago
1 min read

Zambian Student Dies at the Frontline of Russia-Ukraine War

6 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Productivity In Hands Of Employees Joining The Four-Day Work Week Pilot

12 mins ago
5 min read

The Travel Value Index Report Reveals What’s Important To South African Travellers

21 mins ago
1 min read

No Taxi Services In Western Cape As SANTACO Stay Away Continues

31 mins ago
1 min read

Public Sector Workers Embark On Nationwide Strike

33 mins ago

Share