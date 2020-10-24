Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta

A marshland that is home to some of the world’s most endangered animals, this beautiful wilderness is a compelling destination for an African safari. Expanding up to 20,000 sq. km, this is one of the world’s largest inland deltas and an important lifeforce for huge numbers of wildlife. The area can be appreciated in a number of different ways, including by powerboat, mokoro (a traditional canoe), and via 4WD safaris. You’ll spot wildlife big and small – the most thrilling sight is no doubt the proud African elephants that can be spotted bathing and drinking. In order to protect the environment, visitor numbers are regulated, making it an exclusive but truly rewarding experience.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
