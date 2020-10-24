iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

A marshland that is home to some of the world’s most endangered animals, this beautiful wilderness is a compelling destination for an African safari. Expanding up to 20,000 sq. km, this is one of the world’s largest inland deltas and an important lifeforce for huge numbers of wildlife. The area can be appreciated in a number of different ways, including by powerboat, mokoro (a traditional canoe), and via 4WD safaris. You’ll spot wildlife big and small – the most thrilling sight is no doubt the proud African elephants that can be spotted bathing and drinking. In order to protect the environment, visitor numbers are regulated, making it an exclusive but truly rewarding experience.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Exploring the Cape Winelands

4 mins ago
1 min read

Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America

8 mins ago
1 min read

West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko

10 mins ago
1 min read

South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets

12 mins ago
1 min read

How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem

14 mins ago
1 min read

Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi

16 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Wave of African Fashion Designers Taking Their Place on the Global Stage

17 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

15 hours ago
1 min read

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta

1 min ago
1 min read

Exploring the Cape Winelands

4 mins ago
1 min read

Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction

6 mins ago