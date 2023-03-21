Electricity Minister To Visit All Power Stations

Over the next two weeks, South Africa’s new electricity point-man will be touring power stations across the country as he rolls up his sleeves to end the energy crisis
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he will visit all 14 Eskom power stations nationally to engage with management, workers, and unions.
He completed the first leg of this tour on Monday when Ramokgopa and other senior officials visited the Kriel and Duvha Power Station in Mpumalanga.
They are expected to visit the Kusile and Kendal power stations on Tuesday.
Tutuka and Camden stations on Wednesday and Lethabo station on Thursday.
On Friday he will travel to the Western Cape to visit the Ankerlig open cycle gas turbine and Koeberg power station.
More Stories
Eskom Concedes That Outrage Over Power Cuts Warranted
Over 500 Arrested Nationwide During Protest Action
Malema Rubbishes Concerns That EFF Nationwide Protest Will Turn Violent
Santaco Says Taxi Industry Will Operate As Normal
Government Ready To Deal With Any Eventuality
Nersa Sticks By 18.65% Tariff Increase
Anarchy Will Not Be Allowed In SA – Ramaphosa
It’s Anarchy Of The Highest Order – Mbalula
Cape Town Stockpiling Diesel For Winter
ANC Is Not Corrupt – Mbalula
No Timeline On Phala Phala Probe – Lebeya
CT Residents Investing In Solar To Capitalise On Incentive Programme – CoCT