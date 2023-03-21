Electricity Minister To Visit All Power Stations

Over the next two weeks, South Africa’s new electricity point-man will be touring power stations across the country as he rolls up his sleeves to end the energy crisis

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he will visit all 14 Eskom power stations nationally to engage with management, workers, and unions.

He completed the first leg of this tour on Monday when Ramokgopa and other senior officials visited the Kriel and Duvha Power Station in Mpumalanga.

They are expected to visit the Kusile and Kendal power stations on Tuesday.

Tutuka and Camden stations on Wednesday and Lethabo station on Thursday.

On Friday he will travel to the Western Cape to visit the Ankerlig open cycle gas turbine and Koeberg power station.

