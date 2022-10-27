iAfrica

Electricity Amendment Bill Finalised – Godongwana

Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, says the Electricity Amendment Bill has been finalised.

He says this will provide for the establishment of independent transmission and system operators.

Godongwana says private sector investment will contribute significantly to long-term energy security.

The Finance Minister delivered his Mid-term Budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

