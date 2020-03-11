Wed. Mar 11th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Electric Motorsport Series Looks to Expand its Operations in Africa

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The series currently has just one race in Africa – with Morocco’s Marrakesh hosting one of the season’s 14 rounds – but this could be two within the next “12-24 months”. The championship has not featured an African driver since it started in 2014, but there are also plans to change this. While Formula E is looking to expand the number of races in Africa, officials also say they are “actively looking” to find the first African driver in the series. None of the 12 teams, who have two drivers apiece, competing this year have one, nor have had one in the past.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for African Women

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

12 mins ago
1 min read

Here’s how Nigeria can Embed Digital Literacy in its Primary School Curriculum

13 mins ago
1 min read

Spreading Africa’s ‘Good News’ through a Lens

15 mins ago
1 min read

Opening New Wounds in Lockerbie Case

20 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Electric Motorsport Series Looks to Expand its Operations in Africa

5 mins ago
1 min read

Creating a Conducive Business Environment for African Women

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Floriculture is One of its Most Lucrative Industries

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Circumstances that Led to Bashir’s Removal Persist

12 mins ago