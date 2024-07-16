Electoral Court To Hear MK Party Matter Challenging Validity Of Election Results

The Electoral Court has decided to proceed with the MK Party’s case, which challenges the recent general election results.

This development comes even though the MK Party had previously withdrawn its petition from the court.

The MK Party alleged that the election results were manipulated and insisted that they were the rightful winners.

The party of former President Jacob Zuma secured third place in the election, gaining parliamentary representation for the first time.

In early July, the MK Party retracted its legal challenge against the election results but emphasized that this did not imply they were conceding. They asserted that they had additional evidence of electoral irregularities, which they planned to present to the courts at a later date.

Nonetheless, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) requested the court to hear the case despite the MK Party’s withdrawal.

The court has now agreed to this request, scheduling the hearing for 29 July. While the IEC will present its arguments, it remains uncertain whether the MK Party will submit its own documentation.