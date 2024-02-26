Elections 2024: Voters’ registration is available for review – IEC

The voters’ roll will be available for examination from Monday until the beginning of next month, according to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), as the country gets ready for May’s elections.

Before the voters’ roll closed last Friday at midnight, eligible South African voters had time to update their registration details or register to vote.

As of May 29, almost 27 million South Africans were registered to vote.

Those who have concerns about the voters’ roll still have the chance to voice them, according to Michael Hendrickse of the IEC.

According to Hendrickse, their schedule also specifies when voters may submit requests for special votes.

“The special voting will take place on May 27 and 28, and the application period is from April 15 to May 3.” Stated differently, two days prior to the election itself.