Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN
9 hours ago 1 min read

Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has suggested that the Constitutional Court should draft legislation to change the electoral system ahead of the 2024 polls.

His comments come as civil society organisations urge President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the Electoral Amendment Bill when it gets to him.

The Home Affairs Parliamentary Portfolio Committee is racing to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill to comply.

This follows a Constitutional Court ruling declaring the exclusion of independent candidates in provincial and national elections unconstitutional.

But civil society organisations say the Bill doesn’t protect MPs who are beholden to their parties to vote with their conscience.

The organisations aren’t ruling out court action if Ramaphosa signs the Bill into law in its current form.

