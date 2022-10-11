Election Bill Met With Fierce Opposition

Cape Town Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has suggested that the Constitutional Court should draft legislation to change the electoral system ahead of the 2024 polls.
His comments come as civil society organisations urge President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the Electoral Amendment Bill when it gets to him.
The Home Affairs Parliamentary Portfolio Committee is racing to pass the Electoral Amendment Bill to comply.
This follows a Constitutional Court ruling declaring the exclusion of independent candidates in provincial and national elections unconstitutional.
But civil society organisations say the Bill doesn’t protect MPs who are beholden to their parties to vote with their conscience.
The organisations aren’t ruling out court action if Ramaphosa signs the Bill into law in its current form.
More Stories
Transnet, Untu And Satawu Continue With Wage Talks At CCMA
Power Cuts Killing Small Businesses – Ndabeni-Abrahams
Zille Takes Legal Action Against Joburg Speaker
Eskom Grid Under ‘Severe Pressure’
I’m Relieved To Be Free Again – Zuma
Eskom Suspends Power Cuts
SAMA Says Shortage Of Doctors At Critical Stage
Cosatu Stages Nationwide Protest
Force Majeure At Transnet Port Terminals
Joburg Mayor Says Water Shortage ‘No Cause For Alarm’
Public Health Strategies For Managing Covid-19 And Future Pandemics In Africa
Measures Are In Place To Ensure Safety Of Tourists – Minister Sisulu