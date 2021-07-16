eLearning Indaba Unleashes The Power Of Adaptive Learning

Share with your network!

The upcoming edition of the annual eLearning Indaba, free to access on Zoom on Friday July 30 2021, boasts a range of expert speakers who will provide invaluable insights on resources, latest trends and best-practice methods in the eLearning space.

Started in 2013 and hosted by learning software and services company New Leaf Technologies, this exciting annual conference provides Human Resources and Learning and Development professionals a platform to network and collaborate with peers from a range of industries.

It also introduces participants to the very latest in the world of eLearning.

The July 30 virtual conference takes the form of ‘power hour’ online sessions, with a strong focus on the concept of adaptive learning, or learning that adapts to a learner’s needs.

Adaptive learning in the online space has become crucial, particularly in light of lockdowns brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

eLearning had already changed the face of training from traditional in-person sessions to web-based, mobile learning instruction, but the arrival of the coronavirus at the start of 2020 expedited the process faster than anyone could have imagined.

Despite the rapid pace of this transition, trainers, thanks to the incredible technologies now available, were able to incorporate adaptive learning into their modules and learning sessions.

In this way, facilitators were able to quickly move away from the tired “one-size-fits-all” approach to focus on learners’ individual needs, resulting in greater learning and retention, less time in training, and ultimately, happier employees.

The latest edition of the eLearning Indaba, hosted by New Leaf Technologies managing director Michael Hanly, will enable participants to get to grips with the potential of adaptive learning, be introduced to aNewSpring Adaptive Learning LXP, and learn more about training intelligence and analytics systems for learning management systems (LMS).

The eLearning Indaba is renowned for the calibre of its keynote speakers, and has been able to draw on the expertise of industry leaders like Thijs van Zundert, partner manager at cloud-based LMS platform developer aNewSpring, Vado (Minnesota, USA) chief executive Cindy Pascale, and aNewSpring learning innovation leader Ger Driesen.

All registrants to this conference, session 3 of the 2021 eLearning Indaba, will be invited to join the eLearning Indaba Journey with access to previous session recordings and sessions provided. They will also gain automatic access to all other events in the series.

Capacity is limited to 500 attendees with some space left for those interested in attending. To register,

please visit: https://www.newleaftech.co.za/elearning-indaba/ and enter your details.

