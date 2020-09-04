Eldos Celebrates Nathaniel Julies

Share with your network!

A service in memory of the Nathaniel Julies was held on Thursday as members of the community gathered to comfort his family.

The opening speaker, the Reverend Hattingh, shared words of comfort with the family and relatives.

He went on to applaud the unity the community has shown since the passing of Nathaniel, stating that South Africans have also responded positively in offering their support.

Residents of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday said they wanted to reclaim their community from criminals.

Authorities claimed he was caught in the crossfire during alleged gang violence, but his family and residents said that he was murdered by police.

Three police officers were arrested for the crime and are expected back in court next week.

