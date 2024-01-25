El-Sissi Praises Close Cooperation between Egypt and the Russian Federation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said Tuesday that his country and Russia are on “a new brilliant page”. He made the comment during a foundation laying ceremony for Egypt’s first nuclear plant. El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will be built with Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom. El-Sissi said during the ceremony that El Dabaa will represent another positive development in Russian and Egyptian relations. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized his country’s commitment to modern industries and bilateral cooperations. Putin also highlighted Russia and Egypt work on the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal area. He also said Russia supported the desire of Egypt to become a full member of BRICS, the intergovernmental organization comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS