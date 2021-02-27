El Ghazi Gives Villa Win At Leeds

Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi struck early to secure a 1-0 win at Leeds United in a lively Premier League clash on Saturday that left the visitors in contention for a European spot.
The result put eighth-placed Villa on 39 points from 24 games, six behind West Ham United in fourth and with two matches in hand. Leeds stayed 10th on 35 points from 26 games.
The first half produced end-to-end action with both sides missing chances after El Ghazi struck in the fifth minute, sliding the ball past goalkeeper Illan Meslier after Ollie Watkins whipped in a cross from the edge of the area.
El Ghazi missed three more chances with Meslier denying him twice before the Dutchman shot wide from a good position, while Tyler Roberts drew a superb reflex save from Emiliano Martinez at the other end.
The pace dropped in the second half on a difficult pitch and the match became littered with fouls as Leeds midfielder Roberts and Villa defender Matt Targett got booked after an altercation.
Leeds piled on some late pressure and Raphinha missed their final chance to equalise as he directed a header wide in the 89th minute after Jack Harrison swung in a cross from the left.
More Stories
West Brom Win As Brighton Pay Penalty Amid VAR Chaos
Liverpool Do Not Need Summer Rebuild – Klopp
Guardiola Is The Heston Blumenthal Of Football – Moyes
Rejuvenated Alli Back In The Mix For Mourinho
Solskjaer Backs Goal-Shy Martial
Moyes Uneasy Over Return Of Fans
Aubameyang Getting Close To His Best For Arsenal – Arteta
Djokovic Continues Love Affair With Rod Laver Arena
West Ham Go Fourth With Win Over Tottenham
Sterling On Target As Man City Churn Out Another Win
Rodgers Hails Attacking Duo As Leicester Down Villa
Brady Convinced A Grand Slam Is Within Reach