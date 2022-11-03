iAfrica

‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes

37 mins ago 1 min read

A self-confessed Ekurhuleni serial rapist has detailed how he went about luring and raping nearly 90 people – most of them children.

Nkosinathi Phakathi has pleaded guilty to over 140 charges that include rape, theft, sexual assault and compelling minors to witness and engage in a sexual offence.

He was arrested in March last year following an almost decade-long reign of terror.

In a statement, graphic details recount how he conducted his crimes.

Judgment will be handed down on 8 November followed by sentencing procedures.

