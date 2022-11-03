‘Ekurhuleni Serial Rapist’ Details Crimes

A self-confessed Ekurhuleni serial rapist has detailed how he went about luring and raping nearly 90 people – most of them children.
Nkosinathi Phakathi has pleaded guilty to over 140 charges that include rape, theft, sexual assault and compelling minors to witness and engage in a sexual offence.
He was arrested in March last year following an almost decade-long reign of terror.
In a statement, graphic details recount how he conducted his crimes.
Judgment will be handed down on 8 November followed by sentencing procedures.
