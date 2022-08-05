Ekurhuleni Mayor Set To Meet With Tembisa Residents

The mayor of Ekurhuleni is expected to meet with the residents of Tembisa on Friday morning following the deadly protests that rocked the community earlier this week.

Locals took to the streets in protest over the increase in water and electricity tariffs.

The demonstrations in the East Rand township claimed four lives and left a trail of destruction to infrastructure.

Mayor Tania Campbell is expected to face a tough crowd as she tries to quell tensions in Tembisa.

The standoff between residents and officials was triggered by tariff hikes last week.

In addition to billing queries, unsatisfactory service from the customer care staff and tariff inequalities between various townships in the city were among other grievances.

A multi-party coalition of partners are also expected to join the mayor as she gives the community feedback on the memorandum of demands.

