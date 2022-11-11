iAfrica

Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell is welcoming action being taken against Mzwandile Masina.

The ANC regional chair was instrumental in her ousting but the ANC says he ignored its instruction to withdraw the motion.

Campbell returned to her post after winning the mayoral election.

She says the whole saga was just the ANC trying to flex its muscles.

