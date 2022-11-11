Ekurhuleni Mayor Pleased With Action Against Masina

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell is welcoming action being taken against Mzwandile Masina.
The ANC regional chair was instrumental in her ousting but the ANC says he ignored its instruction to withdraw the motion.
Campbell returned to her post after winning the mayoral election.
She says the whole saga was just the ANC trying to flex its muscles.
More Stories
Democracy ‘Who We Are,’ Biden Says After Midterm Elections
PSA Members To March To National Treasury Offices In Pretoria
WHO Urges ‘Immediate’ Food, Medical Aid for Tigray
Ekurhuleni About To Collapse – Masina
I’m Hopeful We Will Remain In Office – Phalatse
Home Affairs Given 30 Days To Process Applications
New Wave Of Disinformation Expected On Eve Of US Election
Ramaphosa Denies Any Wrongdoing In Phala Phala Saga
Stage 2 Power Cuts From 9am
US Targets Alleged ISIS Members In South Africa
World Bank Approves Funding For R9bn Plan To Repurpose Komati Power Station
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives ‘Assassination Attempt’