Eight African Filmmakers on the Legacy of Ousmane Sembène, a Hundred Years On                           

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ousmane Sembène, the revered Senegalese filmmaker, often called the father of African cinema. In celebration, retrospectives and festivals across the globe have honored his contribution to, and enduring impact on the art form. His contributions remain numerous: Over his career, which spanned five decades, Sembène published ten books and directed twelve films. His shunning of Western languages and narrative style in favor of African storytelling traditions, including using Wolof, Diola and Bambara in his films, helped shape cinema from the continent.

