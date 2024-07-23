Eight African Countries Make Top 10 Diamond-producing Countries Globally

Eight African nations secured positions within the top ten diamond-producing countries worldwide in 2023, highlighting Africa’s significant contribution to the global diamond industry. Africa is renowned for its wealth in valuable minerals essential for economic development, such as gold, copper, and platinum. The continent holds about 30% of the world’s total mineral reserves, impacting various industries, including electronics, infrastructure, and energy production. Diamonds, in particular, are a major resource for many African countries. The Kimberley Process, which regulates diamond trade and production, reports that 22 countries globally engage in rough diamond production, with African nations playing a prominent role. In 2023, Botswana’s diamond production was valued at $3.28 billion, making it one of the top producers. Angola, Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, and DR Congo.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER