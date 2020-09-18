Eiffel Corp Crowned Winner And Finalist For Global EdTech And Excellence Awards 2020

Share with your network!

Two wins and a finalist spot for the leading EdTech company in Africa, Eiffel Corp.

We are proud to announce that Eiffel Corp has been selected as winner for ‘Most Innovative Higher Education Technology Company 2020’ in the African Excellence Awards hosted by MEA Markets. We were also honoured with the title of, ‘Best eLearning Consultancy Firm – Africa’ in the 2020 Small Business Awards by Corporate Vision. This comes not long after being recognised by the Global EdTech Awards as a finalist in the ‘EdTech Company Setting a Trend’ category.

As winner of two awards of excellence, and a finalist in the prestigious EdTech Awards 2020, Eiffel Corp joins a global audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers who all share the passion for building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.

“Eiffel Corp’s position as winner and finalist, recognises our integral role in the education sector, especially in a time where EdTech has become part of a worldwide solution to continued teaching and learning during the COVID-19 crisis,” says CEO of Eiffel Corp, Ian Light.

Eiffel Corp offers a range of best of breed technology and services that span the entire student lifecycle. Proudly South African with level-2 BBBEE certification, we have 22 years’ worth of experience, both in Africa and abroad. We work with organisations to select the technology and services that are optimal for all their learning, administration, communication, and wellness needs. We consult, deploy and support organisations, and its people, to adopt the technology in everyday activities, as they scale, adapt, and evolve. We guide organisations as they prepare for tomorrow, today by helping them realise the potential of technology in education.

“The EdTech Awards rewards people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners across the globe, and we are honoured to have been chosen as a finalist, being acknowledged as one of the 50 trendsetters worldwide. Of course, this role is highlighted by two subsequent awards that speak of our excellence in eLearning and Educational Technology in Africa,” says Light.

“The EdTech Awards finalists were narrowed from a large field of expertise who were judged based on various criteria which included pedagogical workability, efficiency and results, support, clarity, value and potential. This US based programme is the largest of its kind, acknowledging the current and future game changers in edtech for the past ten years. It is exceptional that wê were acknowledged for our role both globally and in Africa,” Light explains.

Our best-of-breed range of products and world-class strategic services empower learners, educators, trainers and faculties across Africa and the globe,” explains Light.

“Being winners of the 2020 Small Business Awards and the African Excellence Awards, confirms that we are on the forefront of edtech technology and development in Africa. We are also grateful that we can contribute to solutions in EdTech, especially now when it is needed most. I wish to thank our incredible team of experts for their dedication and hard work that has awarded Eiffel Corp as a leader in edtech for 2020,” Light concludes.

Share with your network!