Eiffel Corp Believes Digital Solutions Are The Future As We Face COVID-19 Pandemic Lockdown

Digital solutions expert, Eiffel Corp who provides a range of online services to hundreds of faculties and educators at every level to ensure a smooth transition to online teaching, believes that the world is seeing a dramatic shift to online learning “With global lock down now becoming a reality, everyone is now forced to work and learn remotely,” says director of digital learning at Eiffel Corp, Myles Thies “but this can be seen as an opportunity for institutions and educators to hone and improve their online practices and offerings.”

“Founded in 1998, Eiffel Corp has enabled many businesses, universities and colleges to pivot quickly to online teaching and learning in order to cope with situations such as the COVID 19 pandemic as well as strikes and disruptions which forced the closure of campuses across South Africa over the past few years,” Thies explains.

“Over the years we have carefully developed 1000’s of digital courses and digital learning artefacts to be used for learning purposes in the online space” says Thies. According to Thies, the company has also assisted many institutions and companies on strategic level to move more of their learning programs online in order to become more effective and relevant.

Apart from a lot of free advice, consulting, resources and artefacts, Eiffel Corp believes that they are well placed within the realm of digital solutions to help individuals and institutions to rapidly transition to fully online instruction using an array of tools and platforms. “Eiffel Corp is technology and platform agnostic and works with all kinds of technology stacks, skills bases and contexts to develop online learning situations that suit an institutions environment,” says Thies.

Thies says that at Eiffel Corp, teaching and learning takes place in varied contexts, concentrating on the fundamentals of digital teaching, providing everything educators should know, as well as providing the quickest and most beneficial application. “The Eiffel Corp DTX program is perfectly situated for this purpose and will aid any educator to take what they need and translate that into personal action plans and activities to educate learners,” Thies explains.

Looking at the future, Thies believes that the current global pandemic is forcing all businesses to investigate the limits of virtual working and teaching approaches. “People’s perceptions about the value and opportunities that online learning presents, will change rapidly over the next few months, Thies concludes.”

