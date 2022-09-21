Egypt’s Tourism has Taken a Knock

Since 31 August, it has become more complicated for Russian citizens to travel to any of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU). It is now longer, more complicated and more expensive to obtain a visa, and while some European capitals have rejected the idea of closing their doors completely, other member states are advocating a total ban on access as long as the war in Ukraine continues. Tourists from Russia and Ukraine make up around 40% of beach holidaymakers in Egypt, according to figures from the Ministry of Tourism and the Egyptian Chamber of Tourist Establishments. But tourist inflow from the two European countries was badly affected by the Ukraine war that erupted in February, putting new burdens on the tourism industry, which forms an important source of foreign currency for Egypt. Tourism revenue usually accounts for up to 15% of Egypt’s gross domestic product.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT | AL MONITOR

