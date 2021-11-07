Egypt’s Skydiving Festival “Jump Like a Pharaoh” Begins

Dozens of colourful parachutes on Monday flew over the Great Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The seven-day event this year gathers over 200 foreign skydivers from around 30 countries, including world champions, and 135 Egyptian skydivers. The skydivers jumped off a helicopter at an altitude of over 4,500 meters high, and the spectators at the pyramids site could see the parachutes in the sky at an altitude of about 3,000 feet. The skydivers started to deploy the parachutes only a minute before landing.
SOURCE: IOL
