Egypt’s President Reshuffles Cabinet as Economic Woes Persist

Egypt’s President Abdeh Fattah al-Sisi has sworn in a new cabinet one month after the resignation of the previous one. While the new cabinet features several members of the old one, Sisi has done some heavy reshuffling with the finance, foreign, and defense ministers all replaced. Led by Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, who has been in office since 2018, the new cabinet sees Ahmed Kouchouk, a former World Bank economist, replace Mohamed Maait as finance minister. It also sees Mahmoud Esmat take over the electricity ministry due to recurring power cuts, while General Abdel Majeed Saqr, the former governor of Suez, takes up the mantle of defense minister from Mohamed Zaki. The new cabinet will work to turn the country’s fortunes around, amid public discontent stemming from economic mismanagement, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Gaza war on its border.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS