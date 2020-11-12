Egypt’s First Formal Network of Angel Investors

Share with your network!

Cairo Angels has launched a syndicate investment fund to back pre-Series A startups in Africa and the Middle East. Cairo Angels, which invests in and supports startups and early-stage, high-growth businesses, said it has already started fundraising and aims to close during the first quarter of next year. The syndicate fund will target startups that are pre-Series A and looking to fuel growth and expand regionally, and Cairo Angels believes its executive team, investment committee and board will provide a unique value proposition, leveraging its expertise and relationship capital in order to maximise impact on portfolio startups. Investors who are interested in this asset class are invited to apply to join as a limited partner in the fund, and Cairo Angels will be hosting an information session in this regard on November 16.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

