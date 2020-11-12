iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Egypt’s First Formal Network of Angel Investors

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Cairo Angels has launched a syndicate investment fund to back pre-Series A startups in Africa and the Middle East. Cairo Angels, which invests in and supports startups and early-stage, high-growth businesses, said it has already started fundraising and aims to close during the first quarter of next year. The syndicate fund will target startups that are pre-Series A and looking to fuel growth and expand regionally, and Cairo Angels believes its executive team, investment committee and board will provide a unique value proposition, leveraging its expertise and relationship capital in order to maximise impact on portfolio startups. Investors who are interested in this asset class are invited to apply to join as a limited partner in the fund, and Cairo Angels will be hosting an information session in this regard on November 16.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Eating Choices Gives Rise to More Illnesses

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Role of Social Media when Africans are Fed Up

13 hours ago
1 min read

Here’s Why this Nigerian Novel Forms a Staple in your Book Collection

13 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda Nips Demos in the Bud

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Chilling Effect on Media Investigations in Mozambique

13 hours ago
1 min read

Saving Nairobi’s Ecological Landmark

13 hours ago
1 min read

Uniting for the Sake of Ivory Coast

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Small Businesses Have Been Hit Hard

13 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Remembers Ghana’s Rawlings

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Form of Activism to Highlight the Struggles of Malian Women and Girls

2 days ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Businessman Looks to Invest in Zimbabwe’s Platinum Mines

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Education Level Main Factor Of Who Had Pay Cuts – QLFS

1 hour ago
1 min read

Magashule Supporters Expected Out In Full Force

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Notes Progress Of Unemployment Measures

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Records 2 338 New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago