iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

11 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

It’s been an extraordinary year for archaeological discoveries at Saqqara, a dusty necropolis south of Cairo and UNESCO World Heritage Site, where separate finds have unearthed scores of sarcophagi and a host of artifacts, including an obelisk and a unique, bejeweled statue of the god Nefertum. This, following the reopening of the 4,700-year-old Djoser’s Step Pyramid in March after a 14-year, $6.6 million restoration. In early October, 59 sarcophagi, around 2,500 years old, were uncovered. Wonderfully preserved with their original colors and hieroglyphs, their unveiling was an opportunity to reach a prized audience: tourists. Alongside press, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities invited dozens of foreign ambassadors, who subsequently shared images and details across social media. While the pandemic rumbles on, the tourism sector is regrouping. In July, a smattering of attractions reopened including the Great Pyramids of Giza, along with hotels issued with government safety certificates indicating they met World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. In September, more archaeological sites reopened, and the Egyptian government announced further measures to support the sector, including extending visa fee exemptions for tourist hotspots Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea and South Sinai until April 2021, and delaying repayments on utility bills and debts for tourism-related companies.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South Africa’s Strategy to Get Athletes Olympic Ready

11 hours ago
1 min read

Cannabis in Africa Remains a Controversial Issue

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Solution to Cater for the Demands of the African Consumer

11 hours ago
1 min read

Gaborone Deals with the Elephant in the Room

11 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

11 hours ago
1 min read

Drug Abuse: The Uncles Looking Out for Uganda’s Youth

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Hague Looks into the Events that Unfolded in the #EndSars Protests

11 hours ago
1 min read

An Inspiration to Budding Somali Scientists

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Few Weeks Will Be Tense in Ethiopia

11 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Salon Offers Wigs to Cancer Patients

2 days ago
1 min read

How Africa Eradicated Polio

2 days ago
2 min read

Supporting African Agri-tech and Food-tech Start-ups to Improve their Investment Readiness

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Vote Counting Continues In Tense US Presidential Race

6 mins ago
1 min read

The Class of 2020 Get Ready to Write Exams

11 mins ago
1 min read

SAA Too Important To Be Allowed To Fail – Gordhan

16 mins ago
1 min read

1 712 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

52 mins ago