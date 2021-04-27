iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Egyptology is Having a Big Moment

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Archaeologists announced this month that they had unearthed an ancient Pharaonic city near the southern city of Luxor that dated back more than 3,400 years. The discovery came just days after 22 royal mummies were moved to a new museum in a lavish spectacle that was broadcast worldwide. In addition, the discovery of 59 beautifully preserved sarcophagi in Saqqara is now the subject of a recent Netflix documentary; a bejeweled statue of the god Nefertum was found in Saqqara; the 4,700-year-old Djoser’s Step Pyramid was reopened last year after a 14-year, $6.6 million restoration; and progress is apace on the stunning Grand Egyptian Museum, scheduled to open sometime this year. But the pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the industry, and what had been expected to be a bonanza season became a bleak winter. Tourism is a crucial part of Egypt’s economy — international tourism revenues totaled $13 billion in 2019 — and the country has been eager to attract visitors back to its archaeological sites.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature Category

2 mins ago
2 min read

Kenya is Poised to Have its First Female Chief Justice

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans Disillusioned by Promises of Freedom

6 mins ago
1 min read

Chad’s Capital Comes to a Halt in Protest of New Rule

7 mins ago
1 min read

Kidnapping has become One of the Major Security Challenges in Nigeria

9 mins ago
1 min read

Some Big Asks from African Leaders to US Secretary of State

11 mins ago
1 min read

Catching Waves along Africa’s Coastline

3 days ago
1 min read

Hit the Road with this Guide for an Epic Road Trip in South Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Going Electric on the Maasai Mara

3 days ago
1 min read

Seychelles Unveils a New 5-Star Hotel to Welcome Visitors

3 days ago
1 min read

Capturing Africa’s Architectural Flair

3 days ago
1 min read

Introducing Africa’s Fashion Ambassador Imane Ayiss To The World

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egyptology is Having a Big Moment

5 seconds ago
1 min read

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Feature Category

2 mins ago
2 min read

Kenya is Poised to Have its First Female Chief Justice

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Africans Disillusioned by Promises of Freedom

6 mins ago