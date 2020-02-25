Tue. Feb 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Egyptians Mull over Mubarak’s Complicated Legacy

6 mins ago 1 min read

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died. He was 91. When the Egyptian presidency and the military eulogized Mubarak on Tuesday, they announced three days of national mourning and largely focused on his career in the military, particularly his time as the commander of the air force during the 1973 war with Israel. It is not yet clear if he will be given a military funeral, but already, the official response is in stark contrast to the reaction to the death of his successor, former President Mohamed Morsy.  Mubarak served as Egypt’s fourth president starting in 1981 until his removal in what became known as the Arab Spring revolution. Throughout his rule, Mubarak was a stalwart United States ally, a bulwark against armed groups, and guardian of Egypt’s peace with Israel. But to the tens of thousands of young Egyptians who rallied for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo’s central Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011, Mubarak was a relic, a latter-day pharaoh.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA | CNN

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya’s Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit

2 mins ago
1 min read

A Cartoon Show that Positively Represents Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Disturbing the Peace in this CAR Town

1 day ago
1 min read

Analysts say Buying Ethio is the Best Investment Safaricom can Make

1 day ago
1 min read

Lesotho PM Plays the Immunity Card

1 day ago
1 min read

Revamping Supply-chain Markets for Africa’s Informal Retailers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya’s Tech-driven Feeding Scheme a Hit

2 mins ago
1 min read

Egyptians Mull over Mubarak’s Complicated Legacy

6 mins ago
3 min read

Throwing Forward To The Budget And Possible Tax Hikes

3 hours ago
1 min read

CGE Mandates Dept To Act Against Doctors Who Performed Forced Sterilisations

12 hours ago