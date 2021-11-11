iAfrica

Egyptian Startups are the Most Accelerated in Africa

That is according to the newly-released Egyptian Startup Ecosystem Report 2021 from Disrupt Africa, which dives into the local ecosystem by analysing active startups, local support networks, and funding and exit activity over the last seven years. The first geographically-focused publication released by the company, the report is made possible by support from key partners the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Global Ventures. Other supporters of the report are AUC Venture Lab (V-Lab) and Quona Capital. A key finding of the inaugural report is that, of the 562 startups tracked and analysed, almost 40 per cent of them have taken part in some form of accelerator or incubator programme. Disrupt Africa counts 37 accelerators or incubators that are currently active or have been active at points over the last six years, while Egyptian startups have also taken part in renowned international accelerators such as Y Combinator, 500 Startup, Google for Startups and Facebook Accelerator.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

