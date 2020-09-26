iAfrica

EgyptAir's Passenger for Life

4 mins ago 1 min read

Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban was travelling on an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to London when she went into labour. The pilot diverted to Munich, Germany hoping to reach a hospital in time. But, with limited time, a doctor flying on the same flight managed to help her give birth to a healthy baby midair. The baby has since received a free ticket for life on any Munich flights, the airline revealed in a tweet.

SOURCE: IOL

