Egypt Withdraws Licenses of Tourism Companies Implicated in Hajj Deaths

Egypt has revoked the licenses of 16 tourism companies and referred them to the public prosecutor for their alleged role in the deaths of Egyptian pilgrims during this year’s hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. A crisis unit, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, reported that at least 530 Egyptians died, with 31 confirmed deaths the result of chronic illness. The accused companies reportedly sent pilgrims on personal visit visas instead of hajj visas, which meant they could not access Saudi medical services tailored for pilgrims.

SOURCE: REUTERS