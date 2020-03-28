Mar 28, 2020

Egypt Sanitizes Many of its Archaeological Sites and Museums

Mar 28, 2020 1 min read

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Egyptian workers started to disinfect the area around the Giza Pyramids. The areas they disinfected included walkways and areas closes to the pyramid. They left the pyramid untouched. Ashraf Mohie El-Din, director-general of the pyramids area says, “We started the first phase of disinfection, and there are other phases. We are in the process of disinfecting all tourist sites, though the artefacts themselves require specific materials and (cleaning) must be carried out by a specialised team of excavators.

SOURCE: IOL

