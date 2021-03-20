iAfrica

Egypt Looks the Other Way for Travel Influencers Travelling There

6 hours ago 1 min read

While Egypt may have a lot to offer when it comes to beautiful destinations, from its pristine Red Sea coastline to white desert dunes in Al Farafra, s social media campaign felt out of touch and far-removed from reality due to the pandemic, as well as ongoing human rights abuses in the Arab world’s most populous country. The ministry, officially known on Twitter and Instagram as @ExperienceEgypt, invited a group of vloggers and influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers to post pictures and videos from various scenic locations.

