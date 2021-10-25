Egypt Launches the First International Art Exhibition at the Great Pyramids of Giza

The event “Forever Is Now” is organised by Art D’Egypte company, an Egyptian platform for art and heritage, under the auspices of Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the patronage of UNESCO. “Today, we see a mix between the Egyptian civilization and contemporary art around the world. This is surely very important because it represents exchanges among cultures and dialogues between contemporary artists and our civilization,” said Nadine Abdel-Ghaffar, founder of Art D’Egypte. The international gallery features the sculptures and artworks of the artists in open space around the pyramids.

SOURCE: DESIGN BOOM

