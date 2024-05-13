Egypt Joins South Africa’s ICJ Genocide Case in Major Blow to Israel

Egypt has declared its intention to formally support South Africa in its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed this on Sunday, stating that Israel’s escalated aggression against Palestinian civilians has forced them to choose a side. The Middle-Eastern country is the third nation to band with South Africa on the case after Colombia and Turkey. The announcement has evoked reactions from all over the world, with Israel’s former foreign minister, Alon Liel, describing Egypt’s move as a diplomatic blow to Israel.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA