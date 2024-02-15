Egypt is Under Increasing Pressure to Let Displaced Palestinians In

For many Egyptians, the timing is just too suspicious. Last week, the Israeli military said it would launch an assault on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, near the Egyptian border, where more than 1 million displaced Palestinians are sheltering. There are concerns that, as more and more people are pushed up against the border, plans formulated by Israeli think tanks and leaked to media earlier in the current conflict are closer to becoming a reality. The Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy, released a paper saying the conflict was a “unique and rare opportunity to evacuate the whole Gaza Strip.” The reported plan is something that the Egyptian government has firmly rejected, fearing that Palestinians who leave will never be allowed back. Rights organizations have equated any such “forcible transfer” as amounting to a war crime.

SOURCE: DW