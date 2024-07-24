Egypt Hosts 19th Book Fair at Modern Library of Alexandria

The Egyptian city of Alexandria is hosting its 19th book fair, attracting summer visitors to the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, the modern Library of Alexandria. The event, which is taking place over two weeks, features 77 publishers and a dedicated section for children’s literature. Slated to run until July 28, the exhibition will present 160 cultural events involving about 600 artists and intellectuals. Ahmed Diouf, director of Koutoubia publishing house, noted the fair’s growth and the increasing number of events each year. The fair’s timing coincides with Alexandria’s peak tourist season, drawing visitors from across Egypt. Visitors, like Yousef Shammah, appreciate the variety of books and find prices reasonable despite general inflation.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS