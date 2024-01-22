Egypt: All Set for 13th Edition of Luxor African Film Festival                                          

Filmmakers from across the African continent will converge on Luxor beginning February 9th for the 13th edition of the Luxor African Film Festival. Originally created in 2010 by Sayed Fouad, an Egyptian screenwriter and actor, and Azza el Hosseiny, an Egyptian actress and director, the festival aims to deepen the connection between Egypt and the rest of Africa. Each year, the Luxor festival sheds light on one African country, with past editions featuring Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Sudan, Rwanda, Uganda, Morocco, and Senegal as countries of honour. Egyptian actress and film director Azza El Hosseiny says though this year’s choice, Mali, does not have a large cinematic industry, it has been producing some of the biggest names in African cinema over the past years.

THE AFRICA REPORT