Egypt Aims to Establish an Organized Framework for Entering the Country

Egypt’s Interior Ministry recently announced the implementation of a new visa program for foreign visitors. The new program will allow foreigners to obtain a multiple-entry visa valid for five years. Visitors will be permitted to stay in Egypt for a maximum of 90 days per trip. However, those taking advantage of this opportunity will be subject to a fee of $700. The ministry clarified that the fees for other visa types will remain unchanged. Recent reports from Al-Ahram indicate that Egypt has been relaxing visa requirements for tourists of various nationalities to stimulate its tourism industry.

