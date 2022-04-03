Egypt Added 78 Countries to Its e-Visa Portal

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said expanding the list to cover more than 180 countries is a bid to attract more visitors. Egypt hosted 3.5 million tourists in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, down from a record 13.1 million in 2019. In 2021, tourism, one of the main sources of foreign currency in Egypt, saw a steady recovery as 3.5 million tourists visited Egypt in the first six months.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!