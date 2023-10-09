Egg Rationing Makes Running a Business Tough

Street vendors in Johannesburg’s CBD say supermarket egg rationing made their businesses challenging.

An avian flu outbreak caused a chicken and egg shortage, thus retail outlets across curtailed customer egg purchases.

Due to egg shortages, inner city breakfast and scone vendors had to cut back.

Finding the main ingredient for Vuvu Hlatshwayo’s scones is difficult with shop shelves bare.

The baker, who makes her living from her bakery, said procuring eggs in the last two weeks was impossible.

Eggs increased in price when Hlatshwayo bought them from informal spaza stores in the inner city.

“I can’t afford only six eggs because I bake buckets of scones a day. I buy from high-priced tuckshops.”