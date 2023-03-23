iAfrica

EFF’s No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Fails

Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula addressing the media during a Ministerial Meeting on measures to combat Covid-19 epidemic at DIRCO Photo Credit: GCIS
6 hours ago 1 min read

The no-confidence motion against National Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has failed.

The motion was brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after they were removed from Parliament during last month’s State of the Nation Address. 

It accuses her of acting irresponsibly and unconstitutionally when they were removed from Parliament.

The red berets stormed the stage during this year’s State of the Nation Address.

