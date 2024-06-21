EFF’s Malema Labels State’s Prosecution In Firearm Discharge Trial An ‘Abuse Of Power’

Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), fiercely criticized the State during his trial for firearm discharge at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, accusing his prosecution of being an abuse of power.

Malema faces several charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly discharged a live firearm on stage at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018.

Alongside him, security official Adriaan Snyman is also charged, with the State claiming he provided Malema with the “weapon.”

During the proceedings, Malema maintained that the object was a toy gun and that his actions were simply part of an “act.” However, State advocate Joel Cesar challenged this claim in court on Thursday.

“An incompetent, incoherent, inferior prosecution is what you’re trying to prove here – an abuse of power. You’ll not win with me,” Malema contended in response.

“This act can be performed anywhere. I can even go perform it on the grandstand if you wish. Anywhere. There’s no prescription by the law.”

The trial is set to continue with further arguments in November.